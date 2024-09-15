Advertisement

Published Sep 15, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Pitt
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Nick Malone

RT

77.7

Rodney Gallagher III

SLWR

70.9

Justin Robinson

RWR

70.9

Wyatt Milum

LT

70.0

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

69.7

Traylon Ray

SRWR

68.5

Brandon Yates

C

67.6

Jaden Bray

LWR

65.1

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

63.4

Hudson Clement

RWR

62.9

Jahiem White

HB

62.4

Preston Fox

LWR

61.1

Treylan Davis

TE-R

61.0

Kole Taylor

TE-L

61.0

Jack Sammarco*

TE-R

60.0

Tomas Rimac

LG

59.1

Garrett Greene

QB

57.3

West Virginia's offense vs. Pitt defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

46.9

Receiver/Pass Routes

69.4

Pitt

Coverage

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

70.9

Pitt

Rushing Defense

63.3

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

70.7

Run Blocking

70.3

Pitt

Pass Rush

60.5


Rush Defense

63.3

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

TJ Jackson

DRE

79.3

Tyrin Bradley

LOLB

77.8

Hammond Russell

NT

74.7

Aubrey Burks

SCB

74.4

Reid Carrico*

MLB

73.6

Ty French

LOLB

64.1

Sean Martin

LE

64.1

Garnett Hollis Jr.

LCB

63.8

Josiah Trotter

MLB

63.6

TJ Crandall*

RCB

62.6

Jaheem Joseph

FS

61.2

Trey Lathan

MLB

60.3

Anthony Wilson

SS

60.1

Ayden Garnes

RCB

60.0

Nate Gabriel*

NT

58.9

Rodney Gallagher III*

LCB

58.5

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

58.5

Asani Redwood

RE

55.7

Dontez Fagan

LCB

48.5

Ben Cutter

MLB

48.0

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Pitt

Passing Offense

75.2


Receiver/Pass Routes

69.4

West Virginia

Coverage

63.5

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Pitt

Rushing Offense

66.3

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

83.6

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Pitt

Pass Blocking

46.8

Run Blocking

34.2

West Virginia

Pass Rush

66.0

Rush Defense

83.6

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

