Baker will be quick, but not hurry in coaching search

Athletic Director Wren Baker falls back on a quote from legendary basketball coach John Wooden to describe the way he will handle the search for the next head football coach at West Virginia.

“Be quick, but don’t hurry.”

The Mountaineers fired Neal Brown Sunday after six seasons atop the program and now Baker is tasked with finding his replacement with several key dates on the college football calendar overlapping.

There is of course the early signing period which begins today and stretches through Friday, but the transfer portal window opens Dec. 9 meaning that a lot is happening in a short period of time.

Not mention that the Mountaineers are still preparing for a bowl invite after a 6-6 season.

“I understand the quicker we can get this search done, the better position we put this new staff in. However, you can’t misfire and get it wrong because you were rushing. We’re going to take the time that it takes,” he said.

All of it is indeed a factor, but Baker realizes that he can’t control those things and instead has to put his focus on the best window in order make the best potential hire for the position.

That’s the same process that Baker took when filling the vacant men’s basketball coaching position with Darian DeVries which was wrapped up in around a week, but this search is admittedly more complex. Still, Baker understands that the goal is to retain as much talent as possible from the current roster on top of helping to continue to foster the strong locker room culture that exists in the program.

But just like in men’s basketball, while the transfer portal is going to allow opportunities for players to potentially leave the program there are chances for others to come into it.

“That transfer portal works both ways. It gives people a chance to replenish and then get another chance in the spring, summertime after spring ball. So, that’s the way I look at it,” Baker said. “I understand the quicker we go the better position we’ll be in, but I just refuse to feel rushed to do it.”

And while the outcomes are never guaranteed in coaching searches, Baker has faith in his method of approaching openings since he has taken the job as athletic director.

“So, somebody else’s timeline and their process and what they’re doing ultimately is not going to affect. I’m very comfortable that we have a good process,” he said.