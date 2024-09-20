A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Kansas Football Series

West Virginia will host Kansas tomorrow, and we'll take a look at the history of this rivalry, covering past games, trends, streaks, and more.

A Glimpse Through The Years

The rivalry dates back to November 8, 1941, when the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks first met. West Virginia started the series with a 21-0 win in Morgantown. Over the years, the teams have faced off 12 times, with the most recent game played in Morgantown in 2022.

Overall Series Record - WVU: 10 | Kansas: 2

West Virginia has managed 10 wins to the Jayhawks' two victories. The series has spanned from November 8, 1941, to October 10, 2022.

Streaks and Numbers

West Virginia's longest win streak against Kansas was eight games, from 2014 to 2021. Kansas has yet to record consecutive wins in the series.

The largest margin of victory for West Virginia was 49 points in a 49-0 win during the 2015 season. The narrowest win was a 29-24 win for the Mountaineers in 2019.

Kansas' largest margin in a win was 13 points in their 2022 victory.

The highest combined score in the series was 97 points in 2022. The lowest-scoring game was the initial game of the series, a 21-0 Mountaineer win in 1941.

Recent History

In the last 10 meetings, West Virginia has dominated with eight wins.

Location Advantage?

West Virginia holds a 6-1 record in Morgantown, while Kansas stands at 1-4 when playing in Lawrence.

Points Scored

Across their 12 meetings, the two teams have combined for 722 total points, averaging roughly 60 points per game.

This Year's Matchup

West Virginia looks to bounce back after a loss to Pitt. Kansas comes into the game with the same record as the Mountaineers (1-2). Kansas has dropped their last two games, while West Virginia fell last week after defeating Albany the week prior.