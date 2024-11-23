Opportunities there for TE Kole Taylor down the stretch

Kole Taylor has continued to make strides in his game.

The redshirt senior has grabbed 35 passes for 388 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season, ahead of the pace of last year where he also had 35 catches for 444 yards and 4 scores.

Last season, Taylor led West Virginia in catches with 35, which is the first time a tight end has done that since the 1991 season with Alex Shook grabbing 23 balls but is on the verge of passing that total.

“I thought I’ve done a decent job in the pass game, did better than last year,” he said. “A decent job on the perimeter improved on last year and what’s what I strive for is at least improvement. There’s always improvement in the run game that can be had.”

In terms of improvement, Taylor believes that he has made significant strides in his perimeter blocking as well as his route fundamentals when it comes to get open.

“I think I’ve improved on last year a lot,” Taylor said.

But his totals could grow even further with the injury to Traylon Ray which will force him to miss the remainder of the year as Taylor is one of the primary options in the passing game.

“And then we're going to find different ways to get Kole Taylor ball. That just opens up more opportunities to get Kole the ball. He was huge in the game the other day. Had a lot more opportunities to get the ball the other day. So, it also provides another opportunity for him to get even more touches,” coordinator Chad Scott said.

Taylor has played a key role in the offense this season but the unit as a whole has to be more consistent down the final two games of the season in order to try to reach their potential.

And Taylor believes that the players in the unit have to take accountability.

“That's what it boils down to just looking at yourself in the mirror after the game seeing what you did wrong, Not pointing the finger at somebody else and just trying to fix that every week,” Taylor said.

Taylor is proud of the journey that he’s been on to this point and is hoping to make the most of his final two games with a goal of closing the season on a high note.

“I'm really grateful to West Virginia and West Virginia football,” he said.