Bob Huggins deadpanned when asked the question.

What will the Mountaineers do at the three spot behind Emmitt Matthews?

“Emmitt can’t get tired,” Huggins said.

It’s a joke, but there’s some truth to it as well as the 6-foot-8, 210-pound, sophomore is the only player that was recruited to play that spot on the active roster.

Yes, the Mountaineers can use senior Jermaine Haley there and he was effective at times last season and more three guard lineups are likely in the works as well but there’s a lot of responsibility and opportunity that Matthews will have this season.

As a true freshman, Matthews averaged 5.4 points and 31 rebounds per game but averaged 12.5 points per game over the final eight games of the season as his role increased. Now, he’s looking for more improvement after growing in the off-season.

That’s both mentally in his understanding of his role and physically as he’s added a few inches and even jumped a shoe size in the process.

Matthews understands that his position is one that brings flexibility to the floor with his size and skill set but now it’s about putting his tools together to take advantage of it.

“I want to shoot the ball more consistent and defend the ball better,” he said.

While he realizes the responsibility that is going to be thrown on his shoulders at times, Matthews isn’t worried about it as he is comfortable with some of those other possibilities such as Haley sliding over or even the three guard lineups if he needs a breather.

The guards that could slide there range between newcomers Sean McNeil and Deuce McBride, while the program could even go bigger if they wanted and potentially slide Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien there if he is indeed granted a waiver to play this season.

It will change the dynamic on the court without Matthews on the floor but that isn’t anything different than if some other players are subbed out of the game.

“If I get tired there are guy that can come in,” he said. “Obviously it’s a great opportunity for me to go out there and do my thing but if I get tired I’ll come out.”

Matthews has seen a number of players in the Big 12 develop at the three spot over the years and he is excited to showcase what he can do this season as he’s focused on becoming bouncier at the spot.

The Washington native is a critical component to the roster this year and it’s something he and Huggins understand all too well as the season nears.