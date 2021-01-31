Orlando (Fla.) Boone 2022 safety Ja’Corey Thomas knows he has time on his side so his focus hasn’t been directed at his recruitment. Still, that hasn’t stopped schools from directing attention on him.

One of those is West Virginia, who became one of the more recent schools to offer following schools such as Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Arkansas and Oregon State. The Mountaineers are still a fresh face in his recruitment and he’s still learning about the program but he is somewhat familiar with things.