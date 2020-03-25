Baltimore (Md.) Gilman School pass rusher Mattheus Carroll has spent the bulk of his time between his family and training during the NCAA mandated dead period but recruiting never stops.

So while most of his time on that front has been dedicated to continuing to build relationships with those coaches that were already in the picture, there has been some time to develop some new ones as well.

That was certainly the case when West Virginia offered the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder.