Pass rusher Durojaiye talks top five, West Virginia
Middletown (Del.) pass rusher Tomiwa Durojaiye plans to make his college decision Aug. 7.
The schools that are still left standing for the 6-foot-3, 252-pounder, include West Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news