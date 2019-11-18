News More News
Pass rusher Watkins set for West Virginia football official

Watkins plans to take an official visit to West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings
Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest pass rusher Eddie Watkins has already been committed once, so he wants to make sure his second commitment will be his last.

Watkins, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, initially committed to Georgia Tech in the spring but backed off that pledge in early September in order to explore his options.

One of the schools that has been involved since the spring and is now under heavy consideration is none other than West Virginia.

