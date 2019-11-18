Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest pass rusher Eddie Watkins has already been committed once, so he wants to make sure his second commitment will be his last.

Watkins, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, initially committed to Georgia Tech in the spring but backed off that pledge in early September in order to explore his options.

One of the schools that has been involved since the spring and is now under heavy consideration is none other than West Virginia.