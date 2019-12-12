Passing continues to be an issue for the West Virginia basketball team.

So much so, that West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has seen discovered an analogy to describe what has unfolded with the Mountaineers distributing the ball to shooters.

The Mountaineers had 22 turnovers, a season high, against St. John’s in the first loss of the season and for the most part many of those were unforced errors. The passing has been an issue not only in the turnover department but when it comes to scoring as well in large part due to delivery.

“It’s tough to shoot a ball you field off your knees. It’s tough to shoot a bounce pass that comes in below your waist,” the veteran head coach said.

And there’s a lot of truth in that.

Huggins compares the inability to correctly put the ball where it needs to be to when you’re learning to play catch as a youngster. When you first start throwing the ball, instead of turning your glove over you kneel down so you can keep your glove up to receive the ball.

The same can be applied to shooting the ball when catching a pass.

“Now all of the sudden I have to turn my hands over here to catch the ball instead of being here where all I have to do is catch it here and raise up,” he said. “Now I’ve got it here and I’ve got to somehow turn it over here without it going this way or that way.”

Incorrect hand positioning leads to missed shots and it’s an area that the Mountaineers have to improve with passing the basketball to various shooters.

Especially because Huggins is seeing it a lot more than he wants to.

“When you force people to turn their hands over they’re not going to shoot it as well,” he said.