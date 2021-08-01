Pat White joins NFL's Chargers as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellow

The former two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year is working with the Los Angeles Chargers this summer as a member of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

All 32 NFL teams participate in the program, which is designed to be a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time minority coaches in the league. Various parts of the program, such as duties, hiring and compensation, are determined on a team-by-team basis.

Those that are in the program must be either a former NFL player or have prior coaching experience in high school, college or other professional football leagues.

White has both. This summer is his first time on the sidelines since 2020, when he served as the running backs coach at the University of South Florida. From 2018-19, White was on the staff at Alcorn State, serving as the team's quarterbacks coach.

White began his professional football in 2009, when he was selected No. 44 overall by the Miami Dolphins in that year's draft. He was waived prior to the following season.

He joined the Virginia Destroyers of the short-lived United Football League in 2011, before sitting out the 2012 season. He returned to the NFL ranks in 2013, signing a contract with the then-Washington Redskins.

His last season as a football player, 2014, came up north as he suited up for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He announced his retirement the following March.