Jose Perez announced today on Twitter his decision to return to Morgantown for the 2023-2024 basketball season.

The former Manhattan guard had entered the transfer portal on October 25th and garnered interest from schools across the nation. Perez ultimately enrolled at WVU on November 17, 2022, with the hope of being cleared to play by the NCAA. Despite a lengthy appeals process, Perez was denied immediate eligibility, but he has been granted eligibility for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Despite being unable to play in games, Perez had the opportunity to practice with his WVU teammates.

Prior to joining the WVU Mountaineers, Perez was named the preseason player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. In the previous season, he had averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Originally from the Bronx, N.Y., Perez had played his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one season at Marquette before joining WVU.