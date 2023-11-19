Advertisement
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Cincinnati.

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

91.3

Jahiem White

HB

89.9

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

74.2

Rodney Gallagher III

SRWR

68.1

Kole Taylor

TE-R

67.6

Nicco Marchiol*

QB

67.3

Wyatt Milum

LT

65.9

Traylon Ray

RWR

65.6

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

65.4

Nick Malone

RT

65.1

Johnny Williams IV*

LT

64.4

Luke Hamilton*

FB

63.5

Tomas Rimac

LG

62.8

Treylan Davis

TE-R

62.6

Brandon Yates

RG

61.8

Hudson Clement

RWR

60.9

Will Dixon*

TE-L

60.5

Devin Carter

SRWR

60.5

Landen Livingston*

C

60.0

Sullivan Weidman*

LG

60.0

CJ Cole*

RWR

60.0

Doug Nester*

RT

60.0

Noah Massey*

SRWR

58.6

Zach Frazier

C

57.5

EJ Horton

LWR

56.7

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

54.6

Preston Fox

LWR

54.1
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Cincinnati defense

Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

78.9

Receiver/Pass Routes

64.9

Cincinnati

Coverage

60.0
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

92.1

Cincinnati

Rushing Defense

38.4
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

50.6

Run Blocking

64.0

Cincinnati

Pass Rush

64.3

Rush Defense

38.4

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
Player Position Grade

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

77.9

Marcis Floyd

SS

75.2

Aubrey Burks

SCB

74.2

Anthony Wilson

SS

73.7

Davoan Hawkins

DRE

68.6

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

67.6

Corey McIntyre Jr.*

RE

65.9

Lee Kpogba

MLB

65.7

Edward Vesterinen

RE

65.6

Sean Martin

DLE

64.8

Christion Stokes*

SS

64.1

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

62.9

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DLE

62.7

Caden Biser

MLB

60.9

Jacolby Spells

RCB

59.7`

James Heard Jr.*

LOLB

59.6

Raleigh Collins III*

SS

58.1

Hershey McLaurin

SS

58.0

Hammond Russell IV

NT

54.4

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

51.6

Taurus Simmons

LOLB

48.7

Mike Lockhart

NT

47.2

Asani Redwood*

RE

46.6

Jalen Thornton

RE

45.1

Ben Cutter

MLB

43.2
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Team Position Group Grade

Cincinnati

Passing Offense

41.0


Receiver/Pass Routes

61.1

West Virginia

Coverage

71.2
Team Position Group Grade

Cincinnati

Rushing Offense

72.3

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

58.8
Team Position Group Grade

Cincinnati

Pass Blocking

48.0

Run Blocking

63.9

West Virginia

Pass Rush

62.7

Rush Defense

58.8

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

