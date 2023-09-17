News More News
WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against Pittsburgh.

You can find information on how the grade system works below.

OFFENSE:

Player Position Grade

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

75.0

Treylan Davis

TE-R

69.9

Kole Taylor

TE-R

66.9

Zach Frazier

C

66.8

Doug Nester

RT

66.8

Hudson Clement

RWR

63.6

Wyatt Milum

LT

63.5

Brandon Yates

RG

61.6

Nicco Marchiol

QB

61.2

Cortez Braham

LWR

60.8

Tomas Rimac

LG

60.7

Jahiem White*

HB

60.0

Devin Carter

RWR

59.9

Preston Fox

SLWR

59.3

Traylon Ray*

RWR

57.7

EJ Horton*

LWR

57.4

Jaylen Anderson

HB

55.4

Luke Hamilton*

FB

55.3

Jarel Williams*

SRWR

54.5

Garrett Greene*

QB

53.7

Rodney Gallagher III*

SLWR

53.5

Nick Malone*

RT

45.9
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.

West Virginia's offense vs. Pittsburgh defense

Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

61.3

Receiver/Pass Routes

63.5

Pittsburgh

Coverage

63.3
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

63.5

Pittsburgh

Rushing Defense

77.4
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

76.9

Run Blocking

59.9

Pittsburgh

Pass Rush

58.8

Rush Defense

77.4

DEFENSE:

Player Position Grade

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

79.8

Trey Lathan

MLB

78.6

Marcis Floyd

SS

76.3

Beanie Bishop Jr.

LCB

74.1

Malachi Ruffin

RCB

73.2

Jalen Thornton*

RE

70.8

Tomiwa Durojaiye

DLE

70.0

Anthony Wilson

FS

68.8

Hershey McLaurin

SCB

66.3

Aubrey Burks

SS

65.4

Jared Bartlett

ROLB

64.8

Asani Redwood

ROLB

63.6

Sean Martin

DLE

63.3

Davoan Hawkins*

DRE

61.5

Mike Lockhart

NT

59.5

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

58.2

Hammond Russell IV*

NT

57.3

Lance Dixon

SCB

56.2

Edward Vesterinen

RE

51.5

Lee Kpogba

MLB

43.8
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
Team Position Group Grade

Pittsburgh

Passing Offense

45.0

Receiver/Pass Routes

57.6

West Virginia

Coverage

81.0
Team Position Group Grade

Pittsburgh

Rushing Offense

64.2

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

67.5
Team Position Group Grade

Pittsburgh

Pass Blocking

60.2

Run Blocking

59.1

West Virginia

Pass Rush

65.3

Rush Defense

67.5

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.



