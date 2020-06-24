WVSports - PFF Season in Review: Darius Stills

West Virginia nose guard Darius Stills took the Big 12 Conference by storm after a dominating 2019 season but what do the numbers tell us?

Stills played 621 snaps over the course of the 12-game season and finished with 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss from his position on the interior of the Mountaineers defense. Those efforts earned him the mark as the top graded player on the West Virginia defense on the PFF scale at 76.1