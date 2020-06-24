 WVSports - PFF Season in Review: Darius Stills
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 08:14:06 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Season in Review: Darius Stills

Stills was the top graded player on the West Virginia Mountaineers defense.
Stills was the top graded player on the West Virginia Mountaineers defense.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia nose guard Darius Stills took the Big 12 Conference by storm after a dominating 2019 season but what do the numbers tell us?

Stills played 621 snaps over the course of the 12-game season and finished with 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss from his position on the interior of the Mountaineers defense. Those efforts earned him the mark as the top graded player on the West Virginia defense on the PFF scale at 76.1

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}