PFF: WVU's top returning players, Top 5

As Week 1 of the college football season nears, it’s important to know where the West Virginia football roster stands. WVSports.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with Pro Football Focus (PFF), the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. This article is the final installment of a four-part series that looks at the Mountaineers’ top returning players based on their season grade calculated by PFF. Only players who played in five or more of the team’s games were considered for the list. As always, you can join the discussion on the Mountaineer Message Board or, for paid subscribers, The Blue Lot.

5. Nicktroy Fortune, cornerback

PFF Grade: 74.7 Fortune has developed quite a reputation for himself in Morgantown as he enters his junior. Not only is the Georgia native rarely without a bright smile across his face, but he’s rarely been beat in the Mountaineers’ secondary. 2021 was supposed to be Fortune and Dreshun Miller, part deux, at the cornerback postion but, following Miller’s transfer to Auburn, Fortune will be expected to hold down the fort opposite a likely revolving door of options.

4. Sean Mahone, safety

PFF Grade: 76.7 Like Fortune, Mahone was also due to be part of a strong secondary group. Despite safety Tykee Smith transferring to Georgia, the group is still very strong in part due to Mahone’s contributions. Last season, Mahone totaled 54 tackles, ranking him as the No. 3 returning tackler. He’s been consisted in his time in the gold and blue, which means he’ll be leaned on to prevent implosion in the secondary.

3. Jarret Doege, quarterback

PFF Grade: 77.1 In his first full season under center for the Mountaineers, Doege helped lead the Mountaineers to a Liberty Bowl berth — not a bad checkpoint on the climb. Despite his woes in the bowl game, Doege enters the season as one of SportingNews’s Top 25 Quarterbacks, which has to count for something.

2. Alonzo Addae, safety

PFF Grade: 79.1 Addae quickly burst on the scene in his first season on the field after sitting out due to transfer rules. With 66 total tackles, he finished second on the team in total tackles in addition to seven pass deflections, making him one of the more feared defensive backs in the Big 12. This season, Mahone’s return softens the blow of Smith’s departure, and a strong season from the him and Addae could work wonders for the Mountaineers’ defense as a whole.

1. Dante Stills, defensive tackle

PFF Grade: 84.2 Stills comes in at the top spot on this list, which should come as not much of a surprise. In 2019, Stills was the perfect compliment to his brother in opposing backfields as the duo combined for 26 tackles for loss. Last season, he alone totaled 10.5 tackles for loss. With second-year Akheem Mesidor also drawing eyes on the defensive line, the success of the defensive line is not all on Stills’ shoulders. Yet, he’s earned the title as “the guy” on the defensive side of the football.

Notable Omissions

Scottie Young, safety (did not meet 5 game requirement); Mike O'Laughlin, tight end (No. 24); Brandon Yates, offensive tackle (No. 27).