Polascik Named Assistant AD/Head Athletic Trainer for Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (April 10, 2025) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that Michael Polascik has been hired as the assistant athletic director/head athletic trainer for football.

Polascik, a native of Snellville, Georgia, comes to WVU after serving as the director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer for football at Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama for four of the past five years. He worked in athletic training at the Andrews Institute for a year between stints at Jax State.

At Jacksonville State, he was the sports medicine administration supervisor and responsible for the day-to-day operation of the athletic training unit. He was the physician liaison that coordinated with the Andrews Orthopedic team, was responsible for providing on-field evaluation for all football student-athletes, supervised the sports medicine staff and was in charge of the monthly continuing education program for the entire staff.

At WVU, Polascik will manage all aspects of the athletic training unit for the football program. He will coordinate the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and management of athletic-related injuries for assigned student-athletes. Polascik will administer emergency care and assist in making medical referrals and manage system of injury records on appropriate student-athletes. He also will coordinate communication among parents, physicians, student-athletes, coaches, team dietitian as well as sports mental health professionals.

He also served as an assistant athletic trainer at Jacksonville State (2017-19), football intern/assistant athletic trainer at Tennessee (2016-17), graduate assistant athletic trainer at Virginia Tech (2014-16), Georgia College & State Baseball (2014), Georgia Military College Football (2013), Alabama football intern (2013), Tattnall Square Academy Football (2012) and Atlanta Falcons Physical Therapy Center (2010-12).

Along with hhis certification in athletic training, Polascik also is certified in functional movement screen and blood flow restriction.

Polascik graduated with his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Georgia College and State University in 2014 and earned his master’s degree in education from Virginia Tech in 2016.