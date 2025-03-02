Porter has plenty of experience, results in developing running backs

West Virginia is reportedly set to hire Larry Porter as the running backs coach and with that comes a track record of success at the position that spans almost 30 years at multiple different power four locations.

Porter has developed plenty of successful running backs during his time at the college level with stops at almost a dozen schools over his impressive career.

While he was most recently at North Carolina, Porter also has worked at Auburn, UCF, a first stint at North Carolina, Texas, Arizona State, Memphis, LSU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and Tennessee-Martin at the college level.

Out of all those stops, he has been over top of the running backs, on top of additional duties, outside of Memphis where he was the head coach at his alma mater from 2010-11.

During that time Porter has become known for the successful running backs that he has played a part in developing over the course of his career.

The most recent example of that is with the Tar Heels where Omarion Hampton spent three years with the program and rushed for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. That included a 2024 where Hampton hit 1,660 yards and 15 scores while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Hampton is considered one of the top running back options in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Prior to Hampton, Porter coached Ty Chandler who was the leading rusher for the Tar Heels in his lone season with the program with 1,092 yards and 13 scores. He also was selected in the NFL Draft.

In his first stint with the Tar Heels, Porter was nominated for the Broyles Award after overseeing all-ACC running backs Elijah Hood and T.J. Logan. Both were selected in the 2017 NFL Draft after they combined for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Porter also produced six NFL Draft selections during his time at LSU with Jacob Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Charles Scott, Trindon Holliday and Stevan Ridley among that list. And at Oklahoma State, both Vernand Morency who rushed for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns and Tatum Bell who rushed for 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns were selected in the third and second rounds.

That's just a few of the names on the list, but it's clear that Porter has been able to properly develop and cultivate talent in the backfield over his career.

And that doesn’t even include what he has done on special teams over his career.

Porter will inherit a relatively unproven room at West Virginia outside of what junior Jahiem White has been able to accomplish but there is certainly talent there.

Now, it is up to Porter and his experience at the position to maximize what those at the spot can do.