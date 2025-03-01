WVU's offense scores 11 runs as they take game two over Queens on Saturday

West Virginia baseball scored their highest total of the season on Saturday, bringing home 11 runs as they beat Queens 11-7 in game two of their series.

It was a fast start for the Royals, and a slow one for the Mountaineers. But, seven combined runs scoring between the second and third innings lifted West Virginia to the win.

WVU got on the board in the first, as Jace Rinehart singled to score Brodie Kresser who led the game off with a single. Then in the bottom of the inning, Queens was able to score four against Robby Porco.

Porco surrendered a home run to start the game, and he would not make it out of the first inning. He pitched just 0.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, and walking one.

Chase Meyer came in to relieve Porco, but the Mountaineers trailed 4-1 after the first.

WVU responded in the second though scoring five runs on just two hits. The first two batters of the inning got out before Chase Swain walked, Armani Guzman singled, and then Kresser doubled to score both.

Kresser then scored on a walk, before Logan Sauce and Sam White both scored on separate wild pitches as the Mountaineers were in front 5-4.

WVU added two more in the third, as Guzman hit his first-career home run and then Rinehart singled to score Sauve. Queens would get two runs of their own back as a two-run single, put the Mountaineers ahead 8-6 after the first three innings.

The middle innings provided some calm, as there was only one run scored between both teams from the 4th-7th innings.



That was until WVU scored three in the eighth, as Gavin Kelly singled to score White, then a double steal involving Kelly added another run, before Kelly came around on an RBI groundout from Spencer Barnett.

West Virginia led 11-7 after the top of the eighth and that is what the final score ended up being.

Meyer pitched 3.0 innings for WVU, giving up three runs on three hits, striking out three and walking two. Then, Carson Estridge tossed the last 5.2 of the game, giving up three total hits, striking out two, and walking none.

West Virginia is now 10-0 on the season, with game three of the four-game series, set for Sunday afternoon.