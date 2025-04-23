Southern Illinois LB Ben Bogle commits to West Virginia

The news was reported by multiple outlets including Pete Nakos of On3 and Bogle has confirmed the news.

Bogle, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 17 and that led to a flurry of scholarship offers including West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, South Florida and UNLV.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added a commitment at a position of need from Southern Illinois transfer linebacker Ben Bogle .

That led to official visits to both Oklahoma State and West Virginia, where he would commit to the Mountaineers following his time on campus.

The Florida native spent three seasons with the Salukis and is coming off a highly productive season in 2024 where he started the final ten games of the year with 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 interceptions earning him second-team all-Missouri Valley and honorable mention all-American honors by some publications.

Prior to that Bogle appeared in four games as a freshman and redshirt before seeing his playing time increase to 13 games with one start during his redshirt year. During that season, Bogle recorded 32 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

In 2024, Bogle played a total of 725 snaps and for his career that total is 935 snaps.

Bogle has two years of eligibility remaining and provides another option for the Mountaineers at the linebacker spot, which needed an upgrade in talent and experience.

WVSports.com will have more with Bogle in the near future.