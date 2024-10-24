Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Previewing WVU vs Arizona and reacting to basketball's scrimmage victory
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker bring another episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

On this episode, they preview and predict West Virginia vs Arizona in football this weekend. They also discuss their main takeaways from WVU men's basketball's exhibition win over Charleston last week.

