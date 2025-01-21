Princeton transfer OL Reed finds perfect fit at West Virginia

Reed, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, understood that it would be a tough decision to sort through his various opportunities to play at the power four level but in the end it came down to trust and opportunity. With 19 career starts under his belt over the past two seasons, Reed wanted the perfect fit on multiple levels.

Princeton offensive tackle Will Reed certainly had options after he entered the transfer portal. But West Virginia had exactly what he wanted to find in a college program.

“What mattered most was the opportunity to contribute early and the connection I felt with the coaching staff,” Reed said.

The Mountaineers coaching staff, led by offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler, were critical in his choice in large part because of the plan they laid out for him. Reed built a strong bond with Bicknell, a veteran assistant at both the college and NFL levels, and that experience stood out to him immediately when the two first met.

“It’s clear he knows what it takes to succeed at the next level and I trust him to get me there,” he said.

Reed also was able to get to know Dressler through the experience and his energy is something that quickly stood out. The combination of the two gave Reed the confidence that he would be in great hands in Morgantown for his final season of eligibility.

West Virginia envisions Reed competing in and competing immediately for a major role at offensive tackle, although the coaching staff made it clear that nothing will be handed to him. That approach in itself is something that resonated with Reed in his search for a new college home.

It also didn’t hurt that Bicknell mentioned to him that he could see some time at guard depending on the needs of the team.

“That flexibility is something I’m excited about because it shows they value my versatility,” he said.

Reed took his last official visit to West Virginia Jan. 11 and the passion of the fan base is something that he noticed almost immediately.

“The West Virginia fans are truly one of a kind. They are no joke. Your passion for the team and the school is unmatched - it’s stronger than anything I’ve seen at any of the other schools I’ve visited,” he said.

In the end, West Virginia just felt right for Reed and once he told the coaching staff their excitement over the news only further reinforced his decision.

The plan now is for Reed to graduate from Princeton and enroll at West Virginia in May.

“I’m excited to get to work and give everything I have to this program,” he said.