At the time the Mountaineers were high on his list but there needed to be some boxed checked before proceeding forward. It seems that has happened and was enough to secure a pledge from the talented quarterback giving the Mountaineers one of the top arms they were recruiting in the class.

Crowder, 6-foot-3, 192-pounds, took his first visit to Morgantown Jan. 19 and described the experience as “eye-opening” prompting him to make a return for the March 7 junior day event.

West Virginia has found its signal caller in the 2021 class after landing a commitment from Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder.

Crowder had held an offer from the Mountaineers for quite some time but being able to see things in person sent the program up his list of options which also included Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Boise State as well as a number of others showing interest.

“They made me feel like it was home and I love what they’re doing with the program,” he said. “I personally really enjoyed it. I was blown away a little bit.”

The Alabama native was recruited by both quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan as well as head coach Neal Brown and the fact that the head coach was so involved in his recruitment during his visits to campus made a difference in how Crowder looked at the football program.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off a campaign where he completed 70-percent of his passes while tossing for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 500 more.

Crowder represent the first, and likely only, quarterback in the 2021 class for West Virginia and gives the program five commitments overall for the Mountaineers in this cycle.

