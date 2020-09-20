WVSports - QB Doege makes the most of opportunities in opener

Jarret Doege only played one half in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky but that was enough to compile his best statistical line in a West Virginia uniform.

But West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes it could have been even better.

Doege graded out as one of the top quarterbacks in week two according to PFF at 93.7 despite playing only 43 offensive snaps. He was tied with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence finished above him. The redshirt junior completed 19 of 25 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Mountaineers offense to its best production under Brown.

“I thought Jarret in particular threw the ball well. There’s probably two throws that if he throws the ball where it needs to be, he’s probably at 300-plus yards in the first half and he’s probably up for some of these weekly awards,” Brown said. “He will get better.”

That’s not to say Brown was disappointed with the effort by any means, as he was complimentary about the improvement that he was able to make in many areas. One of those were a few throws where he showed significant improvement over areas that he struggled with in his four games last season.

Doege started the final three games of 2019 for the Mountaineers and compiled a statistical line of 79-of-120 passes for 818 yards and seven touchdowns. But it wasn’t his first starting experience, as the Bowling Green transfer started 17 games for the Falcons.

During that time, he threw for 4,041 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had a pair of games where he tossed three touchdowns and zero interceptions in those 17 starts.

Doege won the battle for the starting job over Austin Kendall due to his consistency at the position. He carried that into the regular season opener and the head man also was pleased with his preparation.

“I was really excited about how he prepared. And I was excited about his demeanor in the game. Really even keeled, he’ll only get better,” he said.

It’s a strong start for Doege, who was efficient at all levels of the field, but now the challenge will be to be even better especially with a schedule that is set to get significantly more challenging.