Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Charleston

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said he liked the energy and good ball movement. You can sometimes see some crazy stuff but they played within themselves. Defensively they had a lot of on the ball toughness and were connected. He was pleased with the effort and plenty of things that were positive. The biggest negative was the second half defensively with them getting into the paint and the offensive rebounding they have to do a better job boxing out and being more physical.

--DeVries said they did what they needed to do from a physicality standpoint against a 7-footer but there were some holes as well. They've been able to survive by being more athletic and now they don't have that luxury and they need to get bodies on people.

--Ofri Naveh is a great kid and works hard so the moment he hit the three was good for him.

--DeVries felt that his team handled the moment well and especially the freshmen did some nice things.

--DeVries said they might double up the box out drills they've been doing. They were able to stay in the gaps a bunch. A good team defense needs to be a connected defense but they try to pick their spots to be aggressive.

--Javon Small is terrific and a great floor leader, he can score and get in the paint.

--Guys did a nice job and moved it well and shared it well. Defensive rebounding and turnovers are the two things they will talk about.

--The timing of passing and throwing strikes putting it where it's supposed to go and throwing guys open is key. You want to play aggressive and not be scared to turn the ball over but being able to do that and not turn the ball over is key.

--DeVries said collectively as a group his players have a good feel for the game and good IQ and they play to those strengths. They've done a great job this summer and fall of learning how to play with each other.

--Rebounding is a mentality to go hit people and get the ball. He doesn't care how he gets it done just make sure it ends up in his team's hands.

--Jonathan Powell has had a great fall his mindset has been good and eager to learn. KJ Tenner has been a little hampered with some injuries but both of them for true freshmen handled themselves well.

--DeVries doesn't tell anybody in recruiting they are coming in and starting. They are up front and honest but you have to come in and earn it. Javon Small is a really good player and he is excited to see how much he can improve.

--Next one will see a very similar type of opponent from a physicality and rebounding standpoint in their next opponent in the secret scrimmage and it will tell them a lot about where they are.