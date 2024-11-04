Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Robert Morris

in other news
West Virginia wants to be flexible on the offensive end
Darian DeVries doesn’t want his team to limit themselves on the offensive end of the floor.
West Virginia excited for challenges of the schedule
The West Virginia basketball team has made strides since June but is still going to need to make a lot more
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Eight games
WVSports.com provides a weekly breakdown of snap counts for WVU. This week we look back at the first eight games.
2026 OL Jaiden Edwards impressed with West Virginia visit
After receiving a scholarship offer, Spotsylvania (Va.) Courtland 2026 OL Jaiden Edwards made it to WVU.
West Virginia guard Javon Small excited for last ride
Javon Small simply wanted to find a fit when it came to selecting a school.
--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that it was a great start and the guys had tremendous focus.
--He said most of his focus was in between the lines before the game but he definitely took it in that it was his first game here.
--DeVries said they didn't have a good start in the secret scrimmage and was down 17-6 but responded well and he was excited about that.
--DeVries said they give them two plays and they have a set or grouping of plays that they work on prior to the game based on the scout.
--DeVries said at the first media timeout he had a lot of stuff to say with his team up 16-0. Games can swing quickly so for every game they're in he wants them to make sure they do the things that got them ahead in the first place.
--It's hard when you have a big lead but it's about capturing the moments they were really good and maintaining that high level of urgency.
--DeVries said Sencire Harris was tremendous and held Cam Woods to 3-16 from the floor. He does as good of a job as anybody staying in front of the ball and making things difficult. They created 10 turnovers and a lot of that was due to their physicality running through screens.
--KJ Tenner played great and has earned their trust to run the show and execute. He is getting more and more comfortable and is confident and aggressive.
--DeVries said that when they're hooked up the way they were to start the game he'll take them anywhere to play teams but it's about sustaining that.
--You have to have great depth to survive a 30-game season so the two freshmen Jonathan Powell and KJ Tenner have continued to improve and are playing with confidence. He likes their potential and ability to help the team.
--West Virginia can't give 16 extra opportunities on the offensive glass. They have to limit teams to one shot and it's a mindset they have to do a better job hitting bodies.
--DeVries said they try to be aggressive on the ball but it helps to have help behind you. They have grown a lot in that area and being connected as a defense. He thinks this team has a chance to be a really good team.
--Toby Okani can do a lot of things with his length and his versatility. He's going to have a great impact on both ends of the floor.
--Jayden Stone is listed as day-to-day as they move forward.
--DeVries said he got a ball for winning the game. The first win is always kind of special but he'd like that not to be the last one.
--Usually it takes a while for freshmen to get comfortable but Powell and Tenner are comfortable.
--They saw Tenner in the summertime and liked what they saw he had great instincts. He liked a lot of his intangibles. There wasn't a lot of connection with Jonathan Powell but the opportunity presented itself and they needed a lot of time.
