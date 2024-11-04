Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Post Game - Robert Morris

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that it was a great start and the guys had tremendous focus.

--He said most of his focus was in between the lines before the game but he definitely took it in that it was his first game here.

--DeVries said they didn't have a good start in the secret scrimmage and was down 17-6 but responded well and he was excited about that.

--DeVries said they give them two plays and they have a set or grouping of plays that they work on prior to the game based on the scout.

--DeVries said at the first media timeout he had a lot of stuff to say with his team up 16-0. Games can swing quickly so for every game they're in he wants them to make sure they do the things that got them ahead in the first place.

--It's hard when you have a big lead but it's about capturing the moments they were really good and maintaining that high level of urgency.

--DeVries said Sencire Harris was tremendous and held Cam Woods to 3-16 from the floor. He does as good of a job as anybody staying in front of the ball and making things difficult. They created 10 turnovers and a lot of that was due to their physicality running through screens.

--KJ Tenner played great and has earned their trust to run the show and execute. He is getting more and more comfortable and is confident and aggressive.

--DeVries said that when they're hooked up the way they were to start the game he'll take them anywhere to play teams but it's about sustaining that.

--You have to have great depth to survive a 30-game season so the two freshmen Jonathan Powell and KJ Tenner have continued to improve and are playing with confidence. He likes their potential and ability to help the team.

--West Virginia can't give 16 extra opportunities on the offensive glass. They have to limit teams to one shot and it's a mindset they have to do a better job hitting bodies.

--DeVries said they try to be aggressive on the ball but it helps to have help behind you. They have grown a lot in that area and being connected as a defense. He thinks this team has a chance to be a really good team.

--Toby Okani can do a lot of things with his length and his versatility. He's going to have a great impact on both ends of the floor.

--Jayden Stone is listed as day-to-day as they move forward.

--DeVries said he got a ball for winning the game. The first win is always kind of special but he'd like that not to be the last one.

--Usually it takes a while for freshmen to get comfortable but Powell and Tenner are comfortable.

--They saw Tenner in the summertime and liked what they saw he had great instincts. He liked a lot of his intangibles. There wasn't a lot of connection with Jonathan Powell but the opportunity presented itself and they needed a lot of time.