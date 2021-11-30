Rasul Douglas continues to shine in Green Bay

Against the Los Angeles Rams this week, the former West Virginia defensive back collected a 33-yard pick six, ultimately helping the Packers secure a 36-28 win.

Rasul Douglas is continuing to show why he should not be underestimated.

In addition to the interception, Douglas also defended four passes and made five tackles.

Douglas wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 12:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Tallied one touchdown and 21 yards on two receptions in a 21-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 10 special teams snaps in a 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 66 snaps in a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not play (ankle).

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Did not play (injury).

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 65 snaps in a 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Played 32 snaps in a 21-14 win over the Houston Texans.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Led team with 12 tackles in a 28-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.