West Virginia has landed a major piece to the 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant. Constant, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, has been at the top of the board for the Mountaineers at his position since running backs coach Chad Scott arrived in Morgantown. From there Scott developed a close bond with the talented running back and was aggressive in his pursuit throughout the process. “He’s just been phenomenal. He’s a guy that knows the game and can honestly get me to where I need to be. He was just really different. He’s just really involved and invested in his players,” he said.

Things between the two heated up even more after Constant made a visit to Morgantown in March and was highly impressed with the program and the plans the coaches had for him in the offense.

“They rolled out the red carpet for me and they showed me how big of a priority I was for them and the whole staff,” he said after the trip. Constant had narrowed his list of schools down to West Virginia, Texas A&M, Michigan State and LSU earlier in the process but things kept coming back to the Mountaineers in his recruitment. The Rivals.com four-star prospect is being recruited as an all-purpose back in the West Virginia offense with an ability to be used not only as a ball carrier but a receiver out of the backfield. Constant is now the 13th commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and likely represents the one and only pledge for the Mountaineers at the running back position. WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Constant.