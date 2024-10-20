Advertisement

West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Kansas State game

West Virginia looks to clean up mistakes to realize opportunities

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown felt that his team was close in the 28-16 loss to Iowa State

Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State

WVU hoping snapping issues get fixed against Kansas State

Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024

Let's go inside the action of West Virginia's exhibition win over the University of Charleston. 

College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

College Gameday picks Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Published Oct 20, 2024
Reacting to WVU's blowout loss to K-State as well as what's next for WVU
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss WVU's 45-18 loss to No. 17 Kansas State as well as what's next for the Mountaineers after back-to-back losses to ranked teams as they are now 3-4 on the season.

