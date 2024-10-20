Reacting to WVU's blowout loss to K-State as well as what's next for WVU

in other news
West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Kansas State game
Watch WVU's Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of their game against No. 17 Kansas State
West Virginia looks to clean up mistakes to realize opportunities
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown felt that his team was close in the 28-16 loss to Iowa State
Snaps an issue WVU knows they need to get fixed against Kansas State
WVU hoping snapping issues get fixed against Kansas State
Photos: WVU vs Charleston 2024
Let's go inside the action of West Virginia's exhibition win over the University of Charleston.
College Gameday makes their picks for Kansas State vs. West Virginia
College Gameday picks Kansas State vs. West Virginia
Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker discuss WVU's 45-18 loss to No. 17 Kansas State as well as what's next for the Mountaineers after back-to-back losses to ranked teams as they are now 3-4 on the season.
