Recent history means WVU could be moving on up
If recent history is an indication, West Virginia only has one place to go.
That’s because for the last four years the Mountaineers actual finish has exceeded their place on the Big 12 Conference Pre-Season Poll and that’s saying something.
Because West Virginia is the only team in the league to accomplish that feat during that span.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news