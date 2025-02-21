West Virginia defense will be multiple in many ways under Alley

When West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley says his defense is multiple. He means it.

The first-year Mountaineers defensive coordinator plans to use three-man and four-man defensive fronts shifting out of both and some even on the same series.

West Virginia plans to be multiple and diverse but also aggressive as Alley’s units have been top five in the country in blitz percentage over the past few seasons.

The reason is simple. Pressure breaks pipes.

And it’s not just with the front either as West Virginia typically will play with three down lineman, a nickel/SAM, MIKE and WILL linebacker, a bandit outside linebacker and two safeties, and two corners.

But that can shift sometimes to three safeties, three safeties, and a nickel, sometimes a nickel and two safeties and other times three linebackers on the field at the same time.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Alley plans to base his attack around the opponent on the schedule which means the scheme has the potential to look different from game to game.

“We kind of hang our hat on being really hard to prepare for,” Alley said.

“So it just depends on the challenge of the week, week in and week out, as to what we're going to do. And I've always believed that's harder on offenses because they don't know what they're going to have to prepare for that week,” he said.

This spring will be critical for West Virginia as Alley is able to eyeball the talent on the roster and get an idea of what his players can handle. The defensive coordinator plans to be personnel-based with how he builds the unit and put his players into position to be successful.

While the scheme can sometimes override that concept, Alley will be fine-tuned to how to put his players in the best position to win games.

“Think players, not plays,” he added.

It’s something he learned during his time at Clemson under Brent Venables and an approach he wholeheartedly believes in with his defense.

“That’s what I know and what I believe wins,” Alley said.

The same can be said when it comes to playing multiple positions in the scheme as Alley wants his experienced players, if they can handle it, to move around to multiple spots on the defense.

“But my goal would be, after being in the system for three or four years, that most of our players can play multiple positions,” Alley said.

Coming over from Oklahoma, Alley said that the Sooners saw around 400 less pass attempts this past year in the SEC than they did the previous season in the Big 12. So, there will be an emphasis on being able to defend teams spreading them out and attacking down the field.

“And so I've always believed the edges of the defense better be secure, your edge rushers and your corners. And if those guys are really good, you have a chance to be really good, because it's hard to get outside of you that way,” Alley said.

And it’s easy to remember that if the quarterback can’t get the ball off then it doesn’t really matter about the coverage on the backend.

But the focus of the coverage on defense also will adjust depending on what the other team presents. For example, if there is a strong outside wide receiver presence you move the best cover guy there or the next game it could be in the slot or all other types of possibilities.

“So I think it depends on every team's a little bit different and what their strengths are. And you are obviously going to try and take away those things week in and week out,” Alley said.

Getting to that point takes time though and West Virginia will begin that process when practice opens Tuesday. But the good news is that the players have accepted the challenge and are up to the task of mastering the scheme and all the different possibilities that it presents.

“I've seen what it looks like to get guys to that level, what the expectation is, the work ethic, the day-to-day, football intelligence, those type of things, the preparation it takes. And hopefully, we're showing them that now, and we're on our way to create that same environment here,” Alley said.