Fields Revealed for 2025 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. – ESPN Events has officially announced the field and format for the 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, set to return for its 17th year at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.. This year's tournament will be held on November 21 and 23 and will feature two independent brackets.

The first bracket will feature Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia, and Xavier, while the second bracket will include Boston College, Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State.

Matchups, tip-off times, and ESPN network designations for all games will be announced in the coming months.

Field 1 Highlights

Clemson (ACC) had a historic run to the Elite Eight in 2023-24 season. They continued their strong performance this past season, winning a school record 27 games and securing a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Georgia (SEC) was a nine-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs also secured their third consecutive top-15 national recruiting class.

Xavier (Big East) finished with a 22-12 record and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed. They secured a victory over Texas in the First Four, winning 86–80.

West Virginia (Big 12) will be led by their new coach, Ross Hodge. Coach Hodge led North Texas to the NIT semifinals last year.

Field 2 Highlights

Boston College (ACC) is led by North Charleston native Earl Grant, the Eagles have succeeded in early-season tournaments, winning the Cayman Islands Classic last year.

Davidson (Atlantic 10) will be making its fifth appearance in the Charleston Classic, which will tie Clemson for the most appearances by any school.

Tulane (AAC) concluded the 2024-25 regular season with a 19-15 overall record and 12-6 in the American, marking the third time in the last four seasons that the Green Wave has finished top five in the conference standings.

Utah State (Mountain West) finished the season with a 26-8 record and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed in head coach Jerrod Calhoun's first season in Logan.

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic is in its 17th year. Past Classic champions include Drake (2024), Houston (2023), College of Charleston (2022), St. Bonaventure (2021), and Florida (2020).

The family-friendly event offers teams a week of practice, play, and experiences in and around historic Charleston. The Charleston Classic website offers information on travel packages, tickets, and more. Tickets will be available for purchase after the complete tournament schedule is announced later this summer.

