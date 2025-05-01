2027 athlete Carter Bonner re-offered by West Virginia

But the Mountaineers wanted to be sure that he knew that the new staff still held him highly on their board by re-offering him a scholarship.

Bonner, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, found out about the news after speaking with cornerbacks coach Rod West.

“When I got the offer I was hyped. It felt good knowing they see something in me,” he said. “On top of that having a legendary coach like Rich Rodriguez on staff makes it even more special.”

West has been the primary contact with Bonner, and he has let him know that he is impressed with his overall skill set in the defensive backfield.

“He told me he likes my size, athleticism and how I play,” he said. “Hearing that from him meant a lot.”

All of the programs are recruiting Bonner as either a defensive back or athlete and he has recorded 10 interceptions while being a force on the offensive side of the ball. He also has been locked in with running track and lifting in order to try to take his game to the next level.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect already was familiar with the West Virginia program and how they recruit local talent so that makes them an intriguing option for him moving forward.

“I’m planning to visit,” he said.

Bonner also plans to check out a number of other schools but is still working on a date for when that will occur. He has already collected a long list of scholarship offers at this stage.

Bonner is looking for a program that feels like home and is going to allow him to compete at a high level.

“And has a strong team culture and develops players for the league,” he said. “Somewhere that’ll push me to grow both as a player and as a man.”