2026 WR David Aboya nabs offer from West Virginia

West Virginia stopped by to see Milton (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver David Aboya during the evaluation period and earned an offer from the Big 12 Conference program.
Aboya, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, was visited by wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett who was able to see him practice and once it was over, he found out the Mountaineers had offered.
“I’m super excited about the offer,” he said.
Admittedly, Aboya is still learning about the West Virginia football program but plans on doing research in order to familiarize himself with everything the school has to offer.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to speak to Garrett and he informed him that he was impressed with his overall skill set, namely his route running and the way he caught the ball.
Aboya plans to visit Morgantown eventually but isn’t exactly sure when the trip will occur. At this stage the only visit that he has booked is to Pittsburgh.
West Virginia is targeting Aboya as either a wide receiver or cornerback and he is coming off a season where he had 600 yards and 2 touchdowns while starting on both sides.
Aboya wants to find a place that has a good environment as well as a coaching staff that is going to push him to be the best that he can be in the game.
