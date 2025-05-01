2026 WR David Aboya nabs offer from West Virginia

(Photo by John Garcia, Jr.)

West Virginia stopped by to see Milton (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver David Aboya during the evaluation period and earned an offer from the Big 12 Conference program. Aboya, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, was visited by wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett who was able to see him practice and once it was over, he found out the Mountaineers had offered. “I’m super excited about the offer,” he said.

