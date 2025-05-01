An updated look at the needs for West Virginia football

West Virginia has filled needs this spring.

The Mountaineers have already added a total of 15 transfers since the spring transfer portal window has opened with commitments from North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay, Appalachian State cornerback Nick Taylor, Northern Illinois tight end Grayson Barnes, Missouri defensive end Eddie Kelly, North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton, Southern Illinois linebacker Ben Bogle, Oklahoma offensive lineman Josh Aisosa, Coastal Carolina kicker Kade Hensley, South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown, Texas offensive lineman Malik Agbo, SMU running back Jaylan Knighton and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants, Mississippi State offensive lineman Carson Lee, Akron defensive back Darrian Lewis and UNLV linebacker John Lewis.

Those additions fill some of the needs for the Mountaineers across the roster that were most pressing after exiting spring football but clearly there are some that still remain.

So, what are the spots most likely to be targeted by the coaching staff moving forward?

The offensive line is going to continue to be a position that the coaching staff looks to upgrade even with the current total on the roster. The Mountaineers have added a total of ten transfers since Rich Rodriguez took over but the door certainly isn't closed here as the Mountaineers need more competition and talent.

There are several that have recently either booked or taken official visits including Grand Valley State offensive lineman Jaylin Caldwell and Austin Peay offensive lineman Donovan Haslam.

Wide receiver continues to remain a need even with Hamilton, Smith-Brown and McCants in the fold and the Mountaineers have offered a number of options there.

Some of those include Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper and Hawaii wide receiver Dekel Crowdus and has expressed interest in a number of others.

Defensive backs also remain a position of need even with two commitments from the portal and a junior college addition and Emory & Henry safety Jacob Robinson is one target. The coaching staff also continues to cast a wide net on other potential options there as well in order to fill needs.

As for final potential pieces, the coaching staff could look to add another interior defensive lineman to go with some of the edge defenders that the program has been able to secure. There returns some quality pieces there, but more quality depth up front is never a bad thing. The Mountaineers have a visit scheduled for Houston Christian defensive lineman Zae Smith May 4-5.

Running back also only has five players at the moment even with the addition of Knighton which could mean there still could be another there. Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer is one of those targets and is expected to be on campus.

There’s also still the possibility of an additional edge rusher at linebacker or even another inside option but it could come down to the best available at each of those spots. The program is set to welcome Incarnate Word pass rusher Devin Grant and Barton College edge linebacker E’Lla Boykin for official visits.

Of course, there’s still the possibility of more roster turnover with players exiting or previously committed not making it to campus as we’ve seen with several 2025 recruits under the old staff such as offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan (North Carolina), wide receiver Jalil Hall (Purdue), running back DeAndre Desinor (North Carolina State) and defensive lineman Evan Powell (East Carolina) to date.

This program has made a lot of progress to date, but now it must put the finishing touches.