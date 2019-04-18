Perhaps it’s too early to anoint things as ‘fixed’ just yet, but head coach Bob Huggins is certainly making a case for it as he continues to retool the roster through recruiting.

Over the past couple days, West Virginia has landed two of their top targets on the recruiting trail in Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil and Collin County C.C. (Tx.) guard Tajzmel Sherman from the junior college ranks.

The pair of players were both identified early into this process of rebuilding the roster and had been prioritized by the coaching staff throughout.

On the surface both guards will give Huggins exactly what he needed to find with the scholarships he had at his disposal when it comes to what they bring on the court.