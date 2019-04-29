Recruiting is more than just a part of the job for Neal Brown.

It’s a priority and the lifeblood of the program. It’s where the groundwork is laid to build the foundation of what you want both skill wise and personality wise on your football team. A conversation starter when it comes to establishing the culture that is important to Brown as a coach.

It’s a priority for each of the ten assistants to be organized, persistent and present with all of the prospects on the West Virginia recruiting board. That approach requires a bit of aggression in order to get players on campus and then build relationships with not only them but the people around them as well.