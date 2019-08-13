Redshirt rule could open avenues for West Virginia football freshmen
West Virginia’s initial depth chart lists only two true freshmen.
Both of those are at the cornerback spot with Tae Mayo and Nicktroy Fortune and that is largely due to the fact that outside of those two there are only three scholarship players at the position on the roster.
Still, you can expect that head coach Neal Brown will be utilizing the redshirt rule in his favor with a relatively young roster and holes left to fill.
