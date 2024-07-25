Former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop went undrafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it appears he could be on the field to start the 2024 season.

Bishop and the Steelers began fall training camp this week and with that comes Bishop's chance to prove he belongs.

Standing at only 5-foot-9, Bishop made a name for himself at WVU last season becoming an All-American and now his focus is trying to not only earn a roster spot, but maybe even a starting spot.

Noah Strackbein of AllSteelers reported, "the UDFA (Bishop) took the field with the first team defense more than any other slot candidate. A bit of a surprising name as an undrafted player in the draft class, Bishop signed with the Steelers and became an immediate option as their starting slot cornerback."

The Steelers are trying to find a starting slot corner due to Cam Sutton being suspended for the first eight weeks of the season.

Bishop is vying to fill that role.

"While there are a lot of practices in front of them, and changes are imminent during training camp, the team giving Bishop the first shot at showcasing himself with the ones is significant," Strackbein added.

Bishop spent one season at WVU, totaling 67 tackles and four interceptions, as well as a punt return touchdown.

The Steelers also have former Mountaineer Zach Frazier participating in training camp as Frazier was their second round selection in this past season's NFL Draft. The Steelers are set to begin their season on Sept. 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, with their first preseason game coming Aug. 9 against the Houston Texans.