West Virginia’s opponent for the 2020 Big East-Big 12 Battle have been set according to a report.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was first to report the news.

The Mountaineers will hit the road to take on longtime Big East foe Georgetown. The two were Big East Conference mates until West Virginia departed for the Big 12 prior to the start of the 2012 season.

The pair have met 29 times on the hardwood, with the Hoyas holding an 11-18 edge. However, the Mountaineers have won five of the last six meetings including the 2010 Big East Conference title game.

The last meeting between the two teams was during the 2013-14 season when the Hoyas defeated the Mountaineers 77-65 in the first round of the NIT.

The rest of the schedule includes: Villanova at Texas, Creighton at Kansas, Baylor at Seton Hall, Providence at TCU, St. John’s at Texas Tech, Oklahoma at Xavier, Oklahoma St at Marquette, DePaul at Iowa St and Kansas St at Butler.

This is the second year of the non-conference competition between the two conferences with West Virginia falling on the road 70-68 a St. John’s last season.