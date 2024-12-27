Report: West Virginia expected to name Bicknell OL coach

West Virginia is expected to hire veteran offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. according to a report from FootballScoop.com.

The hire brings an experienced offensive line coach to Morgantown with stints at both the college and NFL level during the course of his coaching career.

It was first reported by John Brice.

Bicknell most recently served as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin where he spent one season after coming over from North Carolina. Bicknell has worked with offensive lines since 2007 where he took over at his alma mater Boston College from 07-08. He has also coached the offensive line at Mississippi, Auburn and Louisville during that time.

Bicknell and Rodriguez were both on staff at Mississippi in 2019.

Prior to that, Bicknell was overtop the Louisiana Tech football program as the head coach from 1999-2006. He had coached the offensive line there before taking the football program over.

He also has stints at the NFL level as the assistant offensive line coach with New York Giants (2009-11), offensive line coach with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2013) and assistant offensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17).

