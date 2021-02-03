WVSports - Report: West Virginia has filled assistant spot with Brown

West Virginia has filled the vacant assistant coaching post on the staff by hiring Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown per a report. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and would make Brown a co-defensive coordinator in Morgantown per the report. Brown will step into the role vacated by former cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae who left for the same job at Georgia in January.

Source: Louisville safeties coach ShaDon Brown is leaving for West Virginia, where he's going to become the co-defensive coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 4, 2021

A Kentucky native, Brown was hired at Louisville in December of 2018 after previous stints working with the secondaries at Colorado and Army. Before then, Brown spent five seasons (2011-15) at Wofford College, the first four as cornerbacks coach before switching to the safeties in his final year with the program. During that time he also served as both the special teams coordinator and the recruiting coordinator with the Terriers. He also has spent time at the high school ranks. WVSports.com will have more on this news soon.