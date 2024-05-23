West Virginia men's basketball will face Mercyhurst during the non-conference portion of their 2024-2025 schedule.

Rocco Miller reports the Mountaineers will host the Lakers, although no date is set.

Geographically it makes sense for both teams with Mercyhurst being north of Morgantown in Erie, Pa. This upcoming season will be the first for Mercyhurst in Division I, as they are making the jump and joining the Northeastern Conference.

This past season, Mercyhurst went 15-16 in men's basketball, marking the first time since 2018 they did not make the Division II NCAA Tournament.

WVU's non-conference schedule has only a few confirmed opponents so far as head coach Darian DeVries is set to enter his first season with the Mountaineers.

WVU opens their season at home on Nov. 4 against Robert Morris and then has a trip planned to the Bahamas from Nov. 27-29. The other teams in the field the Battle 4 Atlantis include, Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville and Oklahoma, while the matchups have yet to be announced.

WVU also has a confirmed opponent and date for the Big 12-Big East Battle, as they will host Georgetown at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 6.

This past season, WVU compiled a 9-23 overall record and went 5-8 in non-conference games.