Reports: Neal Brown being targeted for role on staff at Texas

Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is being targeted for a role on the coaching staff at Texas according to multiple reports.

The news was reported by both Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and Pete Nakos of On3.

Brown spent six seasons atop the Mountaineers football program where he led the team to a 37-35 record during that time. West Virginia elected to go in a different direction in early December by relieving Brown of his duties.

West Virginia was due to pay Brown 75-percent of his remaining salary or over $9 million, although that number will be lowered depending on what he makes with the Longhorns if he is indeed hired.