Reports: Texas expected to hire Scott for RB coach post

West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott is expected to be hired in the same position at Texas according to multiple reports.

Orangeblood.com's Anwar Richards, along with CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and On3's Pete Nakos are reporting that the move is expected.

Scott has been a member of the Mountaineers' coaching staff since 2019, overseeing the running backs while also taking on additional responsibilities. He served as WVU’s offensive coordinator for the 2023-24 season and previously held roles as co-offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator.

Under Scott, the Mountaineers' rushing attack has been one of the most productive in the country. In 2023, WVU led all Power Five programs with 2,976 rushing yards. In Big 12 play, the Mountaineers were the only team to surpass 2,000 rushing yards (2,211), leading the conference in rushing yards per game (245.67) and tying for first in rushing touchdowns (24).

West Virginia’s 2024 rushing offense continued to be a dominant force, ranking No. 9 among Power Four programs. The trio of Jahiem White, CJ Donaldson Jr., and quarterback Garrett Greene each rushed for more than 600 yards in the regular season, making them one of only two FBS backfields to accomplish that feat.

The Mountaineers surpassed 140 rushing yards in 10 games, eclipsing the 200-yard mark five times, including three of their last five contests.

Scott has developed strong depth in the running back room during his tenure. In 2022, WVU averaged 171.5 rushing yards per game, with multiple backs contributing significantly. In 2021, Leddie Brown posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,065 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Before joining WVU, Scott held coaching positions at North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Troy, primarily working with running backs.