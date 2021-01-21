West Virginia has gotten a lot of good news of late with players returning for the 2021 season and that continued with running back Leddie Brown.

Brown 5-foot-11, 210-pounds, is coming off his first 1,000-yard season with the program after rushing for 1,010 yards and 9 touchdowns across a 10 game schedule. He also added 31 catches for 202 yards with a pair of touchdowns through the air as the centerpiece of the offense.

The Philadelphia native has appeared in 31 games during his career and rushed for 1,823 yards and 14 touchdowns and has led the team in rushing in back-to-back seasons although this past year was his most productive in a Mountaineers uniform.