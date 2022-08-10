Revisionist history: Re-ranking the WVU class of 2016
WVSports.com takes a look back at the 2016 recruiting class and re-ranks it based off what each player has currently done with the West Virginia football program.
On paper, the 2016 recruiting class was solid finishing 38th in the nation with two four-star prospects out of the 28 total.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news