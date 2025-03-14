Rhett Rodriguez plenty familiar with the West Virginia system

Rhett Rodriguez knows the offensive system.

That isn’t really in question considering that he grew up around it as his father Rich coached and then played in the scheme at both Arizona and Louisiana-Monroe before he ever coached it.

“I knew our playbook before I knew my own high school playbook,” Rodriguez said.

In his playing days, Rich believed that his son was basically a coach on the field and his experience then coaching in it made it a natural fit.

“So the last couple years, obviously being on the field, being on the box, helping call plays, being in the quarterback's headset, that was a great experience,” Rich said.

Of course, some things have evolved over time, such as how the elder Rodriguez has continued to push the tempo, as well as using more 11-personnel and tight ends and the introduction of more run-pass-option than the past, but it’s a scheme that he’s plenty comfortable with given his experience.

Not to mention Rodriguez understands what his father wants out of his football teams, so there is that natural connection as well given the time the two have spent together. There is simply an unspoken understanding.

“I don't know if he doesn't know it better than me, but he's right there with it,” Rich said.

So, while the elder Rodriguez will have more of a global view of the team, the younger one can focus solely on the quarterback position with the help of others on staff such as Pat White and Travis Trickett.

“And so, I think also just being kind of that calm demeanor, helping the quarterbacks out, where my dad can focus more on calling the plays. And I can be the one kind of communicating that to the quarterbacks is something that worked well for us last year,” he said.

It wasn’t a straight-line into coaching for Rodriguez as he spent time working in finance for a few years after graduation. But due to the nature of his job, he could work hybrid and was able to spend time at Jacksonville State where he was in the press box being around the profession.

That’s where Rich asked him if he liked what he’s doing more than coaching and if the answer was no if he wanted to get into the family business, given the fact he was running his own program.

“You're going to if you want to think you want to get into coaching, you have to make a decision sooner rather than later. And then he made a decision. It's been great,” Rich said.

On top of the system, the younger Rodriguez also understands what type of quarterback would succeed in the offensive scheme, which will obviously help in recruiting. And the basis for that is a willing runner as well as somebody that is equipped with a strong and accurate arm.

“And then the third part is, do you get it football wise? Do you have a high football IQ?” Rodriguez said.