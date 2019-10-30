West Virginia will travel to Baylor looking to bounce back after three consecutive losses. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.





West Virginia Offense:

QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)

11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)

10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)

4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-

20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)





