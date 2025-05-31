Reviewing the WVU basketball recruiting class: 2021

Since WVSports.com has examined the previous recruiting classes in football, we now turn our attention to the hardwood and look at how the recruiting classes have fared. For the purpose of this report, we take a look at the 2021 recruiting class given the fact that the entirety of the class has left the program.

2021 class: (four recruits; two guard, one forward and two bigs) (one four star, three three stars) (2 Ohio, 1 West Virginia, 1 New Arizona)

Stats: 34 games, 2.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.3 minutes Okonkwo saw limited action in his first season but then was used as a rotational big in his second with the Mountaineers. The English product was a highly athletic and high upside option but he never realized his potential in Morgantown as he would only spend two years with the program before he transferred to North Carolina and then Akron. After a season there Okonkwo was on the move again to Utah.

Stats: 92 games, 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 15.3 minutes Johnson was the first Ohio prospect to commit to the Mountaineers in the class and was known for his abilities on the defensive end. That would play out over his career as his length helped him carve out a role on the floor early in his career. However, during his third season Johnson saw his opportunities increase and he started 26 of his 34 career games that he was in that role. Johnson also saw his output increase to career highs at 6.0 points and 2.2 assists. He played his role well but elected to leave the program with one season left and ended up at St. Louis.

Stats: 82 games, 3.4 points, 1.1 rebound, 0.6 assists, 13.1 minutes Wilson spent three years with West Virginia where he was primarily a role player although he did prove that he was capable of getting hot from deep and becoming a weapon in short bursts. Wilson never was truly able to get his footing under him though and never really advanced outside of an option to shoot the ball and stretch defenses albeit streaky at times. Wilson left after his third season and returned home to Ohio to finish out his career at Akron.